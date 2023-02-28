Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Options for assessing and comparing climate change mitigation policies across countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b136e575-en
Authors
Mauro Pisu, Filippo Maria D’Arcangelo, Assia Elgouacem, Tobias Kruse, Yannick Hemmerlé
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Pisu, M. et al. (2023), “Options for assessing and comparing climate change mitigation policies across countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1749, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b136e575-en.
Go to top