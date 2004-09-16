Skip to main content
One Money, One Cycle?: Making Monetary Union a Smoother Ride

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/321284370330
Authors
Peter Hoeller, Claude Giorno, Christine de la Maisonneuve
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Hoeller, P., C. Giorno and C. de la Maisonneuve (2004), “One Money, One Cycle?: Making Monetary Union a Smoother Ride”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 401, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/321284370330.
