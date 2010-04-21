This paper combines development and growth accounting exercises with economic theory to estimate the relative importance of total factor productivity and the accumulation of factors of production in the economic development performance of Latin America. The region’s development performance is assessed in contrast with various alternative benchmarks, both advanced countries and peer countries in other regions. We find that total factor productivity is the predominant factor: low and slow productivity, as opposed to impediments to factor accumulation, is the key to understand Latin America’s low income relative to developed economies and its stagnation relative to other developing countries that are catching up. While policies easing factor accumulation would help improving productivity somewhat, for the most part, closing the productivity gap requires productivity-specific policies.
On the Role of Productivity and Factor Accumulation in Economic Development in Latin America and the Caribbean
Working paper
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
22 March 2024
-
Working paper9 November 2023
-
6 October 2023
-
Working paper27 April 2022
-
Working paper20 December 2021
-
4 October 2021
-
-
26 May 2021
Related publications
-
7 May 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
16 May 2023
-
18 April 2023
-
13 December 2022
-
7 November 2022
-
7 October 2022
-
27 April 2022