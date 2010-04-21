Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

On the Role of Productivity and Factor Accumulation in Economic Development in Latin America and the Caribbean

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmh5gpqtdjc-en
Authors
Christian Daude, Eduardo Fernández-Arias
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Daude, C. and E. Fernández-Arias (2010), “On the Role of Productivity and Factor Accumulation in Economic Development in Latin America and the Caribbean”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 290, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmh5gpqtdjc-en.
Go to top