Oil Price Shocks, Rigidities and the Conduct of Monetary Policy

Some Lessons from a New Keynesian Perspective
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/242188534400
Authors
Romain Duval, Lukas Vogel
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Duval, R. and L. Vogel (2008), “Oil Price Shocks, Rigidities and the Conduct of Monetary Policy: Some Lessons from a New Keynesian Perspective”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 603, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/242188534400.
