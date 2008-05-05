Oil consumption is increasingly concentrated in transport and relatively limited fluctuations in transport demand can have increasingly significant effects on oil prices. This Round Table assesses the policy instruments available to address oil security and climate change and examines their interaction with measures to manage congestion and mitigate local air pollution. A number of incompatibilities and trade-offs are identified underlining the importance of integrated policy making. The report includes an examination of the factors that drive oil prices in the short and long term and a discussion of the outlook for oil supply.
Oil Dependence
Is Transport Running Out of Affordable Fuel?
Report
ITF Round Tables
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
8 July 2016
-
25 May 2015
-
24 December 2014
-
24 December 2014
-
24 December 2014
-
15 April 2014
-
Report23 December 2013
-
26 September 2013
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024