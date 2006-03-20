OECD Territorial Reviews: Stockholm, Sweden 2006

OECD's comprehensive territorial review of Stockholm. It finds Stockholm to be on the the most successful - but not unchallenged - regions. While there is no crisis on the horizon, there are a number of weaknesses that could undermine the region’s competitiveness in the long run. These weaknesses include the apparent lack of new high-growth firms to stimulate the regional innovation system, challenges in the labour market, especially with regard to the integration of immigrants, housing shortages and a transport network that has failed to keep pace with growth in the region.