This first edition of the OECD Territorial Outlook examines policy developments in the areas of urban, rural and regional affairs in OECD countries. It explains why territorial policies matter and shows how diverse OECD countries can be. It examines such issues as sustainable development, metropolitan governance, and such policy devices as business incubators and enterprise clusters. The book closes with a survey of territorial policy trends in 15 OECD countries. Data are provided for geographic distribution of population and income per capita by region for OECD countries.