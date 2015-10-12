This third edition of the OECD Style Guide is designed to help draft and organise published material so that readers can easily navigate, understand and access OECD analysis, statistics and information. It does so by 1) providing basic guidelines that meet the needs of our mostly online audiences, 2) offering tips on good writing, and 3) setting out the standards and conventions that should be used to ensure coherence and clarity across all OECD information, on all communications platforms.

The OECD Style Guide: Third Edition is currently being updated to align with the OECD’s new authoring environment (O.N.E Author). If you have any questions while drafting or editing content, please email: styleguide@oecd.org.