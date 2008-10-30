Skip to main content
OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training: A Learning for Jobs Review of Norway 2008

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264113947-en
Małgorzata Kuczera, Giorgio Brunello, Simon Field, Nancy Hoffman
Kuczera, M. et al. (2008), OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training: A Learning for Jobs Review of Norway 2008, OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264113947-en.
