OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training: A Learning for Jobs Review of Mexico 2009

Learning for Jobs is an OECD study of vocational education and training (VET) designed to help countries make their VET systems more responsive to labour market needs. VET in Mexico plays an important social role and numerous recent initiatives illustrate the country’s will to address the challenges faced by its VET system and integrate VET into a broad framework of lifelong learning. At the same time, the Mexican VET system faces some challenges, including ineffective co-ordination and coherence within the VET system, weak linkages between employers and VET, and insufficient pedagogical preparation of teachers and trainers.

The OECD review assesses the main challenges faced by the VET system and presents an interconnected package of policy recommendations. For each recommendation, the report describes the challenge, the recommendation itself, supporting arguments, and issues of implementation.