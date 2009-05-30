OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training: A Learning for Jobs Review of Korea 2009

Learning for Jobs is an OECD study of vocational education and training (VET) designed to help countries make their VET systems more responsive to labour market needs.

The Korean VET system is part of a system of education which has achieved huge advances in a very short time; school results and educational attainment levels are now among the highest in OECD countries. At the same time, the rapidity of change has presented the Korean VET system with some significant challenges, including weak involvement of industry in VET, lack of quality standards for workplace training, weak linkages between VET degree and national technical qualifications and lack of practical work experience among VET teachers.

The OECD review assesses the main challenges faced by the VET system and presents an interconnected package of policy recommendations. For each recommendation, the report describes the challenge, the recommendation itself, supporting arguments, and issues of implementation.