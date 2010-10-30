OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training: A Learning for Jobs Review of Belgium Flanders 2010

Learning for Jobs is an OECD study of vocational education and training (VET) designed to help countries make their VET systems more responsive to labour market needs.

The Flemish VET system has a good range of vocational options at different levels. The system is underpinned by strong academic standards reflected in the performance of 15-year-olds and compulsory education up to age 18. Commendable attention is given to entrepreneurial training. Policy development is dynamic and evidence is used extensively in reforms. At the same time the system faces a number of challenges, including early tracking, weaknesses in literacy and numeracy skills among some students, and too many unqualified school leavers. The use of workplace training is very variable, and some training provision inadequately reflects labour market needs. The quality of career guidance in compulsory education could also usefully be improved.

The OECD review assesses the main challenges faced by the VET system and presents an interconnected package of policy recommendations. For each recommendation, the report describes the challenge, the recommendation itself, supporting arguments, and issues of implementation.