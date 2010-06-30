This OECD study of vocational education and training (VET) in Austria is designed to help Austria make its VET systems more responsive to labour market needs. The review assesses the main challenges faced by the VET system and presents an interconnected package of policy recommendations. For each recommendation, the report describes the challenge, the recommendation itself, supporting arguments, and issues of implementation.
OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training: A Learning for Jobs Review of Austria 2010
Report
OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training
Abstract
