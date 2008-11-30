Skip to main content
OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training: A Learning for Jobs Review of Australia 2008

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264113596-en
Kathrin Hoeckel, Simon Field, Troy R. Justesen, Moonhee Kim
OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training
Hoeckel, K. et al. (2008), OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training: A Learning for Jobs Review of Australia 2008, OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264113596-en.
