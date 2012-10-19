At a time when ever more information is available about the quality of health care, the challenge for policy makers is to better understand the policies and approaches that sit behind the numbers. This book examines whether care in Israel is safe, effective and responsive to patients’ needs. It examines what works and what does not work, both to benchmark the efforts of countries and to provide advice on reforms to improve quality of health care.
OECD Reviews of Health Care Quality: Israel 2012
Raising Standards
Report
OECD Reviews of Health Care Quality
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report1 February 2017
-
12 February 2016
-
15 November 2015
-
21 August 2015
-
27 May 2015
-
15 January 2015
-
25 November 2014
-
25 June 2014
Related publications
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
-
20 February 2024
-
21 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
Country note30 June 2023
-
13 June 2023