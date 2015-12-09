OECD Review of the Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises: Lithuania

This report evaluates the corporate governance framework for the Lithuanian state-owned enterprise sector relative to the OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises (the “SOE Guidelines”). The report was prepared at the request of the Republic of Lithuania. It is the third country review conducted by the OECD Working Party on State Ownership and Privatisation Practices, the body responsible for encouraging and overseeing the effective implementation of the SOE Guidelines. The review process is open to OECD countries as well as partner countries.