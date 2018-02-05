This report evaluates the corporate governance framework for the Argentinian state-owned enterprise sector relative to the OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises (the “SOE Guidelines”). It was prepared at the request of the Republic of Argentina and is the fourth country review conducted by the OECD Working Party on State Ownership and Privatisation Practices (the "Working Party").
OECD Review of the Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises: Argentina
Report
Corporate Governance
Abstract
