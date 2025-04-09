How to apply effective governance to harness the benefits of A.I. and mitigate its risks
Analysis and insights for driving a rapid transition to net-zero while building resilience to physical climate impacts
Standards and guidelines for development co-operation with concrete examples of their implementation
Policies on gender equality a driver of economic growth, democracy and social cohesion
As the trend towards the international dispersion of certain value chain activities produces challenges, discover policies to meet these
Enhanced transparency and exchange of information to put an end to bank secrecy and fight tax evasion and avoidance
Research and working papers with deep dives and findings
Policy recommendations and case studies
Steering through uncertainty
Financing Growth in a Challenging Debt Market Environment
Interactive charts and country comparison
Track progress with interactive charts of several key statistics
International statistical standards, manuals, handbooks and more
Data analysis and visualisations
Interact with policy simulators and indexes for data analysis
Find, understand, and use the data you need
statistical release, 3 April 2025
statistical release, 31 March 2025
Discover our latest press releases and media resources
See our list of events and register to attend
Read the latest insights
1 April 2025
19-20 May 2025