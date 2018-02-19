This reliable and up-to-date source of OECD quarterly balance of payments and international merchandise trade statistics provides a detailed insight into the most recent trends in trading patterns for OECD countries with the rest of the world. Balance of payments data are presented adjusted for seasonal variations. International trade data are broken down by country. The series shown cover data for the last ten quarters and two years available. This quarterly publication is divided into three parts: I. Balance of payments and international trade, II. International merchandise trade by country and III. International trade in services (annual data). The third part is a special topic which changes with each publication.
OECD Quarterly International Trade Statistics, Volume 2017 Issue 3
Report
OECD Quarterly International Trade Statistics
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
13 June 2023
-
17 December 2022
-
2 December 2022
-
30 August 2022
-
13 July 2022
-
21 March 2022
-
28 February 2022
-
13 August 2021
Related publications
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
22 September 2023
-
19 July 2023
-
20 June 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
1 February 2023