OECD Quarterly International Trade Statistics, Volume 2016 Issue 4

This reliable and up-to-date source of OE CD quarterly balance of payments and international merchandise trade statistics provides a detailed insight into the most recent trends in trading patterns for OECD countries with the rest of the world. Balance of payments data are presented adjusted for seasonal variations. International trade data are broken down by country. The series shown cover data for the last ten quarters and two years available. This quarterly publication is divided into three parts: I. Balance of payments and international trade, II. International merchandise trade by country and III. International trade by commodity (annual data).

The data in this publication are also available on line via www.oecd-ilibrary.org under the title OE CD Quarterly International Trade Statistics (http://dx.doi.org/10.1787/data-00700-en). For a detailed breakdown by product of yearly trade, consult International Trade by Commodity Statistics (ITCS), available in print, on line at www.oecd-ilibrary.org (http://dx.doi.org/10.1787/itcs-data-en). The electronic editions contain longer time series.