OECD Quarterly International Trade Statistics, Volume 2014 Issue 3

This reliable and up-to-date source of statistics on international trade of OECD countries provides a detailed insight into the most recent trends in trading patterns for OECD countries with the rest of the world. Data are broken down by economic groupings, by country and by region. The series shown cover data for the last eight quarters and two years available. This quarterly publication is divided into three parts: I. International trade and the current account, II. International merchandise trade by partner country and III. International trade by commodity. It replaces Monthly Statistics of International Trade, which has been discontinued.