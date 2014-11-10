This reliable and up-to-date source of statistics on international trade of OECD countries provides a detailed insight into the most recent trends in trading patterns for OECD countries with the rest of the world. Data are broken down by economic groupings, by country and by region. The series shown cover data for the last eight quarters and two years available. This quarterly publication is divided into three parts: I. International trade and the current account, II. International merchandise trade by partner country and III. International trade in services and remittances (annual data). It replaces Monthly Statistics of International Trade, which has been discontinued.
OECD Quarterly International Trade Statistics, Volume 2014 Issue 2
Report
OECD Quarterly International Trade Statistics
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
13 June 2023
-
17 December 2022
-
2 December 2022
-
30 August 2022
-
13 July 2022
-
21 March 2022
-
28 February 2022
-
13 August 2021
Related publications
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
22 September 2023
-
19 July 2023
-
20 June 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
1 February 2023