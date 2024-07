OECD Papers, Volume 4 Issue 2

Special Issue on Climate Change

Climate Change Policies: Recent Developments and Long Term Issues

Contents

314. Evolution of Mitigation Commitments: Some Key Issues, OECD and IEA Information

Paper

315. Technology Innovation, Development and Diffusion, OECD and IEA Information

Paper

316. Institutional Capacity and Climate Actions, by Stéphane Willems and Kevin Baumert

317. Institutional Capacity and Climate Actions. Case Studies on Mexico (by F. Tudela), India

(by S. Gupta) and Bulgaria (by V. Peeva)

318. Current Status of National Inventory Preparation in Annex I Parties and Non-Annex I

Parties, by Anke Herold

319. Evaluating Experience with Electricity-Generating GHG Mitigation Projects, by

Jane Ellis

320. Green Investment Schemes: Options and Issues, by William Blyth

321. Forestry Projects: Lessons Learned and Implications for CDM Modalities, OECD and

IEA Information Paper

322. Policies to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Industry. Successful Approaches and

Lessons Learned: Workshop Report, OECD and IEA Information Paper