OECD Papers, Volume 4 Issue 1

Special Issue on Climate Change

Linking Climate Change Responses with Development Planning: Some Case Studies

Contents

307. Development and Climate Change Project: Concept Paper on Scope and Criteria for

Case Study Selection

308. Analysing the Nexus of Sustainable Development and Climate Change: An Overview

309. Development and Climate Change: Exploring Linkages between Natural Resource

Management and Climate Adaptation Strategies

310. Development and Climate Change in Nepal: Focus on Water Resources and Hydropower

311. Development and Climate Change in Bangladesh: Focus on Coastal Flooding and the

Sundarbans

312. Development and Climate Change in Fiji: Focus on Coastal Mangroves

313. Development and Climate Change in Tanzania: Focus on Mount Kilimanjaro