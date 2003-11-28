OECD Papers, Volume 3 Issue 8

Contents
273. The French R&D Programme on Deep Geological Disposal of Radioactive Waste
An International Peer Review of the “Dossier 2001 Argile”
274. Public Information, Consultation and Involvement in Radioactive Waste Management
An International Overview of Approaches and Experiences (bilingual document)
275. Nuclear Regulatory Review of Licensee Self-assessment (LSA)
276. Short-term Countermeasures in Case of a Nuclear or Radiological Emergency
277. Possible Implications of Draft ICRP Recommendations
278. Benchmark on Beam Interruptions in an Accelerator-driven System
Final Report on Phase I Calculations
