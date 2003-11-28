OECD Papers, Volume 3 Issue 8

Contents

273. The French R&D Programme on Deep Geological Disposal of Radioactive Waste

An International Peer Review of the “Dossier 2001 Argile”

274. Public Information, Consultation and Involvement in Radioactive Waste Management

An International Overview of Approaches and Experiences (bilingual document)

275. Nuclear Regulatory Review of Licensee Self-assessment (LSA)

276. Short-term Countermeasures in Case of a Nuclear or Radiological Emergency

277. Possible Implications of Draft ICRP Recommendations

278. Benchmark on Beam Interruptions in an Accelerator-driven System

Final Report on Phase I Calculations

ISBN-96-64-02138-8