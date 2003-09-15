OECD Papers, Volume 3 Issue 6

Contents
260. Mechanisms for the Co-finance of Lifelong Learning: Australia
261. Mechanisms for the Co-finance of Lifelong Learning: Austria
262. Mechanisms for the Co-finance of Lifelong Learning: Basque Region of Spain
263. Mechanisms for the Co-finance of Lifelong Learning: Germany
264. Mechanisms for the Co-finance of Lifelong Learning: Korea
265. Mechanisms for the Co-finance of Lifelong Learning: Netherlands
266. Mechanisms for the Co-finance of Lifelong Learning: Sweden
267. Mechanisms for the Co-finance of Lifelong Learning: Switzerland
268. Mechanisms for the Co-finance of Lifelong Learning: United Kingdom