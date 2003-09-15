Documents de l'OCDE, Volume 3 Numéro 6

Table des matières

260. Mechanisms for the Co-finance of Lifelong Learning: Australia (en anglais seulement)

261. Mechanisms for the Co-finance of Lifelong Learning: Austria (en anglais seulement)

262. Mechanisms for the Co-finance of Lifelong Learning: Basque Region of Spain

(en anglais seulement)

263. Mechanisms for the Co-finance of Lifelong Learning: Germany (en anglais seulement)

264. Mechanisms for the Co-finance of Lifelong Learning: Korea (en anglais seulement)

265. Mechanisms for the Co-finance of Lifelong Learning: Netherlands (en anglais seulement)

266. Mechanisms for the Co-finance of Lifelong Learning: Sweden (en anglais seulement)

267. Mechanisms for the Co-finance of Lifelong Learning: Switzerland (en anglais seulement)

268. Mechanisms for the Co-finance of Lifelong Learning: United Kingdom (en anglais seulement)