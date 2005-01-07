Documents de l'OCDE, Volume 4 Numéro 8

Table des matières

357. Développement des compétences dans le domaine de l’énergie nucléaire

Rapport de synthèse

358. Stakeholder Participation in Radiological Decision Making: Processes and Implications

Summary Report of the 3rd Villigen (Switzerland) Workshop, October 2003

(en anglais seulement)

359. Stakeholder Involvement Techniques

Short Guide and Annotated Bibliography

(en anglais seulement)

360. Learning and Adapting to Societal Requirements for Radioactive Waste Management

Key Findings and Experience of the Forum on Stakeholder Confidence

(en anglais seulement)