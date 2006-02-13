The DAC Journal brings together a unique record of recent development co-operation work undertaken by OECD’s Development Assistance Committee (DAC). There are at least four issues a year, with the first issue always presenting the annual Development Co-operation Report, and subsequent issues presenting reviews of donor countries' development co-operation policies and other substantive reports on development co-operation issues. This issue presents articles on aid extended by state and local governments, a progress report on aid effectiveness, and a review of Belgium's development co-operation programmes.