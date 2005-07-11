The DAC Journal is the journal of the OECD Development Assistance Committee. The first issue of each volume carries the annual Development Co-operaton Report, which presents a comprehensive overview of the foreign aid programmes of donor countries that are members of the DAC, including detailed statistics. Other issues present the results of DAC peer reviews of member countries' development co-operation programs and other important reports on development co-operation issues.

This issue includes a paper on mobilising private investment for development and the results of DAC peer reviews on Australia and New Zealand.