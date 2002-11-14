This journal brings together the DAC's annual overview of development co-operation efforts and policies and detailed country reviews previously published in the Development Co-operation Review Series.

There are four issues a year. The first is the Development Co-operation Report; the remaining three issues gather together in-depth country reviews of each DAC Member's development co-operation policies and programmes. The package pulls together, in a convenient format and at a lower cost, the comprehensive policy analysis and statistical data on development co-operation programmes.

The DAC Journal also provides an opportunity for the publication of occasional papers on development co-operation issues. These papers will appear alongside the DAC members review.

This issue includes the Development Co-operation Review of the European Community and an article on Aid Responses to Afghanistan.