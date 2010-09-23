OECD Journal on Development, Volume 10 Issue 4

The OECD Journal on Development regroups a cross-selection of recent material which the development community at large should find informative and pertinent. Generally, the work published in the Journal is the product of the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) or its working parties and networks. It may also emerge from DAC forums and seminars. This issue of the OECD Journal on Development includes articles on division of labour, and the DAC Peer Reviews of Italy an Switzerland.