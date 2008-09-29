Drawing on the best of the recent work of the OECD Working Party of Senior Budget Officials, this journal provides insights on leading edge institutional arrangements, systems, and instruments for the effective and efficient allocation and management of resources in the public sector. This issue includes articles on the role of the state and public finance in the next generation, budgeting in Russia, budgeting in Estonia, and budgeting in Australia.
OECD Journal on Budgeting, Volume 2008 Issue 2
