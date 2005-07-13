The OECD Journal on Budgeting draws on the best work of the OECD Working Party of Senior Budget Officials, as well as special contributions from Finance Ministries and other sources. Published four times per year, it provides insights on leading-edge institutional arrangements, systems, and instruments for the effective and efficient allocation and management of resources in the public sector. This issue features articles on agencies, budgeting in Romania, and budgeting in the Netherlands.
OECD Journal on Budgeting, Volume 4 Issue 4
