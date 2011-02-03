OECD Journal: Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis, Volume 2010 Issue 2

The Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis is jointly published by the OECD and the Centre for International Research on Economic Tendency Surveys (CIRET) to promote the exchange of knowledge and information on theoretical and operational aspects of economic cycle research, involving both measurement and analysis. This issue of JBCMA includes articles on Markov-Switching and the Ifo business climate, the industrial cycle of Milan, forecasting aggregated time series variables, the ECB Survey of Professional Forecasters, and identifying business cycles in Peru.