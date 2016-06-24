OECD Journal: Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis, Volume 2015 Issue 2

The Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis is jointly published by the OECD and the Centre for International Research on Economic Tendency Surveys (CIRET) to promote the exchange of knowledge and information on theoretical and operational aspects of economic cycle research, involving both measurement and analysis.

This issue includes articles on the Swedish business cycle, using Petri nets to reverse engineer business cycles, inflation in the euro area, the role of revisions and a method review for cycle phase dynamics.