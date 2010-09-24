OECD Journal: Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis, Volume 2010 Issue 1

The Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis is jointly published by the OECD and the Centre for International Research on Economic Tendency Surveys (CIRET) to promote the exchange of knowledge and information on theoretical and operational aspects of economic cycle research, involving both measurement and analysis.This issue includes articles on estimating and forecasting the Euro Area monthly national accounts from a dynamic factor model, chain-linking in Austrian quarterly national accounts and the business cycle, evaluating german business cycle forecasts under an asymmetric loss function, and how benchmark revisions affect the consumption-to-output and investment-to-output ratios in Germany.