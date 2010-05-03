Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

OECD Journal: Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis, Volume 2009 Issue 2

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/jbcma-v2009-2-en
Authors
OECD, Centre for International Research on Economic Tendency Surveys
Tags
OECD Journal: Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis
Edited by Michael Graff
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Graff, M. (ed.) (2010), OECD Journal: Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis, Volume 2009 Issue 2, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/jbcma-v2009-2-en.
Go to top