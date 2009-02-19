OECD Journal: General Papers, Volume 2008 Issue 3

OECD Journal: General Papers contains the most recent research, analyses, forecasts, policy reviews and statistical papers produced by OECD and not fitting into the other journals or working paper series. All subjects are covered. This issue of General Papers focuses on: Evaluating the Effectiveness of Financial Education Programmes, Financial Education Programmes in Schools, Pension Information: The Annual Statement at a Glance, Financial Education and Annuities, Stocktaking and Policy Recommendations on Risk Awareness and Education on Natural Catastrophes and on Credit: Some Macroeconomic, Market and Consumer Implications.