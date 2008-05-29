OECD Journal: Financial Market Trends, Volume 2008 Issue 1

Financial Market Trends is OECD’s twice-yearly journal providing you with timely analyses and statistics on financial matters of topical interest and longer-term developments in specific financial sectors. It appears twice a year, with each issue providing a brief update of trends and prospects in the international and major domestic financial markets. This first issue of 2008 focuses on the recent financial market turmoil,with articles on the subprime crisis, deposit insurance, and financial guarantee insurance.There are also sections on sovereign wealth and pension funds and debt management.