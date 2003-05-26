Drawing on the best of the recent work of the OECD Committee on Competition Law and Policy, this journal provides insight into the thinking of competition law enforcers while focusing on the practical application of competition law and policy. This issue includes articles on the objectives of competition law and policy and the optimal design of a competition agency, competition law and policy in Canada, and price transparency.
OECD Journal of Competition Law and Policy
Volume 5 Issue 1
