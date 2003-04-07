Drawing on the best of the recent work of the OECD Committee on Competition Law and Policy, this journal provides insight into the thinking of competition law enforcers while focusing on the practical application of competition law and policy. This issue includes articles on capacity building for competition policy in developing and transitioning economies, product market competition and economic performance, competition issues in road transport, and the electricity sector in Russia.
OECD Journal of Competition Law and Policy
Volume 4 Issue 4
OECD Journal: Competition Law and Policy