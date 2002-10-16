Drawing on the best of the recent work of the OECD Committee on Competition Law and Policy, this journal provides insight into the thinking of competition law enforcers while focusing on the practical application of competition law and policy. This issue includes articles on regulatory reform in electricity, gas, and road and rail freight in the Czech Republic, competition and regulation issuses in the pharmaceutical industry, and the telecommunications sector in Russia.
OECD Journal of Competition Law and Policy
Volume 4 Issue 3
