Drawing on the best of the recent work of the OECD Committee on Competition Law and Policy, this journal provides insight into the thinking of competition law enforcers while focusing on the practical application of competition law and policy. This issue includes articles on liberalisation, regulation and growth; competition law and policy in Denmark; merger law; buying power of multiproduct retailers; and application of competition policy to high-tech markets.
OECD Journal of Competition Law and Policy
Volume 2 Issue 1
OECD Journal: Competition Law and Policy