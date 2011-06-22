The OECD Journal of Competition Law and Policy is a unique resource for competition experts in business, law, economics, consulting, and academia. Drawing on the best of the recent work of the OECD Competition Committee, it provides insight into the thinking of competition law enforcers while focusing on the practical application of competition law and policy. This issue features articles on competition law and policy in the European Union, predatory foreclosure, and resale below cost laws and regulations.
OECD Journal: Competition Law and Policy, Volume 2009 Issue 3
OECD Journal: Competition Law and Policy