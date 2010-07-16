OECD Journal: Competition Law and Policy, Volume 2009 Issue 1

The OECD Journal of Competition Law and Policy is a unique resource for competition experts in business, law, economics, consulting, and academia. Drawing on the best of the recent work of the OECD Competition Committee, it provides insight into the thinking of competition law enforcers while focusing on the practical application of competition law and policy. This issue features articles on energy security and competition policy, competition policy for vertical relations in gasoline retailing, the interface between competition and consumer policies, and competition policy in Peru.