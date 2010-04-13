OECD Journal: Competition Law and Policy, Volume 2008 Issue 3

The OECD Journal of Competition Law and Policy is a unique resource for competition experts in business, law, economics, consulting, and academia. Drawing on the best of the recent work of the OECD Competition Committee, it provides insight into the thinking of competition law enforcers while focusing on the practical application of competition law and policy. This issue includes articles on land use restrictions as barriers to entry, improving competition in real estate transactions, and a review of competition law and policy in Chinese Taipei.