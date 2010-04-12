OECD Journal: Competition Law and Policy, Volume 2008 Issue 1-2

TABLE OF CONTENTS
Concessions
Synthesis by the Secretariat
Background Note
Sally Van Siclen
Summary of the Discussion
Country Contributions
Competition in Bidding Markets
Synthesis by the Secretariat
Background Note
Sally Van Siclen
Summary of the Discussion
Country Contributions
Construction Industry
Synthesis by the Secretariat
Issues Paper
Country Contributions
Country Review: El Salvador
John Clark
Executive Summary
Foundations and Context
Substantive Issues: Content and Application of the Competition Law
Institutional Issues: Enforcement Structure and Practices
Limits of Competition Policy: Exclusions and Sectoral Regimes
Competition Advocacy
Conclusions and Recommendations