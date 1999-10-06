Drawing on the best of the recent work of the OECD Committee on Competition Law and Policy, this journal provides insight into the thinking of competition law enforcers while focusing on the practical application of competition law and policy. This issue includes articles on regulatory reform, demonopolisation and privatisation; transnational mergers; positive comity; competition law and policy in Japan and in the Baltics; the relationship between competition and regulatory authorities; and efficiency claims.
OECD Journal of Competition Law and Policy
Volume 1 Issue 3
OECD Journal: Competition Law and Policy