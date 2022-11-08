Skip to main content
OECD Good Practice Principles for Public Service Design and Delivery in the Digital Age

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2ade500b-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “OECD Good Practice Principles for Public Service Design and Delivery in the Digital Age”, OECD Public Governance Policy Papers, No. 23, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2ade500b-en.
